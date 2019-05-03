USC announces five-year deal with 790 AM to broadcast football and basketball games

USC has a new radio home for its football and men’s basketball games.
The school announced Wednesday that it has signed a five-year agreement with 790 AM. According to a news release, USC games also will be available via live stream on KABC.com and on the TuneIn Radio app and on SiriusXM satellite radio. The “Trojans Live” Monday night show featuring coaches and athletes will also be on 790.
“We are very excited to be partnering with KABC to bring our football and men’s basketball game radio broadcasts to all of our fans throughout Southern California,” USC athletic director Lynn Swann said in a statement. “This is a wonderful pairing of organizations with long and strong traditions of success. A powerful station like KABC will help us strengthen the USC brand over the airwaves and bring great Trojan content to fans, supporters and alumni throughout the region.
“We are extremely proud to be the showcased sports property on KABC. It was important to us that our radio partner is without other team conflicts, thereby making USC its sports priority.”
USC games had been broadcast on 710 AM since 2006. KABC has previously been the flagship station for the Dodgers and Kings. Last season, Kings games were on iHeartRadio.