Setting a higher standard is USC coach Clay Helton’s goal on first day of spring practice

Helton said he plans to tell his quarterbacks where they stand after spring practice, but the situation will remain fluid with each Friday depth chart release during the season. … Helton said that sophomore cornerback Olaijah Griffin is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and is likely to miss spring practice. Safeties Hufanga and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Pola-Mao are also recovering from surgeries and are likely to remain in noncontact mode. … Senior linebacker Jordan Iosefa has moved inside in place of Cameron Smith, while sophomore Palaie Gaoteote IV is practicing on the outside. … Helton announced that Aaron Ausmus, who was a part of USC’s strength and conditioning staff under Pete Carroll and returned as head strength and conditioning coach in 2010, has been hired as head strength and conditioning coach again. He replaces Ivan Lewis, who left to join Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks.