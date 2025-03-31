Advertisement
USC women vs. UConn live updates: Trojans look to advance to the Final Four

USC women’s basketball looks to avenge its loss in the NCAA tournament last year to UConn with a win over the Huskies in the Elite Eight on Monday at 6 p.m. PDT (TV: ESPN).

By Ed GuzmanDeputy Sports Editor 
USC guard Kennedy Smith controls the ball during a win over Kansas State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Saturday.
(Young Kwak / Associated Press)

Freshman duo of Kennedy Smith and Avery Howell lift USC into Elite Eight rematch with UConn

USC's Kennedy Smith (11) chases after a loose ball in front of Kansas State's Serena Sundell.
USC’s Kennedy Smith (11) chases after a loose ball in front of Kansas State’s Serena Sundell during the fourth quarter of the Trojans’ 67-61 win in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament Saturday night.
(Alika Jenner / Getty Images)
By Ryan Kartje

SPOKANE, Wash. — It was never a question of belief. Even in the throes of a nightmare scenario, forced to forge ahead without USC’s biggest, brightest star, Lindsay Gottlieb had done all she could to keep doubt from creeping in, all while the college basketball world crossed the Trojans off.

All week her team echoed the coach’s confidence, kindly reassuring the skeptics that they never would waver, with or without JuJu Watkins.

USC’s defense against UConn star Paige Bueckers begins with Kennedy Smith

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 29: Kennedy Smith #11 of the USC Trojans reacts to a play.
USC’s Kennedy Smith cheers during a win over Kansas State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament on Saturday.
(Tyler McFarland / NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Ryan Kartje

Kennedy Smith could feel her body dragging. It was late December, and she’d just returned from a month-long injury absence. She was still getting her legs back, still trying to find her footing in her first season at USC. But there was no time for that here, not with Paige Bueckers and Connecticut pushing the pace, testing every inch of the Trojans’ defense.

However fatigued she might have felt, no one could tell that day. The freshman had played just four games at USC to that point, but even then played an essential role in lifting the Trojans past the Huskies, all while on a minutes restriction.

