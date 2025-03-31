USC women vs. UConn live updates: Trojans look to advance to the Final Four

Freshman duo of Kennedy Smith and Avery Howell lift USC into Elite Eight rematch with UConn

USC’s Kennedy Smith (11) chases after a loose ball in front of Kansas State’s Serena Sundell during the fourth quarter of the Trojans’ 67-61 win in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament Saturday night.

It was never a question of belief. Even in the throes of a nightmare scenario, forced to forge ahead without USC’s biggest, brightest star, Lindsay Gottlieb had done all she could to keep doubt from creeping in, all while the college basketball world crossed the Trojans off.

All week her team echoed the coach’s confidence, kindly reassuring the skeptics that they never would waver, with or without JuJu Watkins.