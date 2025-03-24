USC star JuJu Watkins carried to the locker room after injury in NCAA tournament

USC guard JuJu Watkins had to be carried off the court after sustaining an apparent knee injury in the first quarter against Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Monday.

Watkins immediately grabbed her right knee as she fell to the court in pain. Unable to walk, Watkins had to be carried to the locker room by USC trainers.

JuJu Watkins was carried off the court and taken to the locker room after suffering an injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/zFgm8PkVnu — ESPN (@espn) March 25, 2025

An injury to Watkins, the frontrunner for National Player of the Year, would represent a major blow to USC’s chances of a tournament run.