Advertisement
Live
USC Sports

USC vs. Penn State: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Share via
USC quarterback Miller Moss warms up before a win over Wisconsin on Sept. 28.
USC quarterback Miller Moss warms up before a win over Wisconsin on Sept. 28. The Trojans look to pull off what would be their biggest win of the season so far Saturday against No. 4 Penn State at the Coliseum.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Miller Moss and USC look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a win over No. 4 Penn State at the Coliseum on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PDT.

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

What you need to know

What to watch when USC plays host to Penn State

Woody Marks getting chance to unleash his total skill set

Lincoln Riley says officials reversed late call without video evidence

It’s already do or die: What to watch when USC plays host to Penn State

By Ryan Kartje
USC coach Lincoln Riley studies his play card during a win over Wisconsin at the Coliseum on Sept. 28.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The refrain felt frustratingly familiar. Here again, in the wake of another disappointing defeat, was the same rosy message from Lincoln Riley, reassuring the public that USC was really just a few plays, a few stops, a few inches away from where its coach wanted them to be.

It’s all a matter of perspective. Still, however close USC might have come, however “battle-tested” it might now be, the harsh reality is Riley has lost seven of his last 12 as the Trojans coach. That’s equivalent to the worst 12-game stretch of Clay Helton’s tenure as USC’s coach.

With No. 4 Penn State on tap Saturday at the Coliseum, the Trojans now find themselves playing for their College Football Playoff lives in mid-October, with zero room for error.

“I promise you,” Riley said this week, “we’re still a very confident team. This isn’t some team that has two losses where we got our ass kicked. No, that’s not the case. We know what we’re capable of.”

Continue reading here

Share via

USC vs. No. 4 Penn State: How to watch the game, plus betting odds

USC wide receiver Duce Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Wisconsin on Sept. 28.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC (3-2) faces one of its toughest challenges of the season when it plays No. 4 Penn State (5-0) at the Coliseum on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PDT. The game will air on CBS and Paramount+ and will be available on 710 AM in the Los Angeles area.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for the game:
Share via
Advertisement