USC vs. Nebraska: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

John Robinson took a different approach to coaching and winning

John Robinson, in white, reacts after a USC touchdown in 1997. Robinson, who coached his run-oriented USC football team to a national title and the L.A. Rams to two NFL conference championship games, died at age 89 on Monday.

John Robinson, who coached his signature run-oriented USC football team to a national title and took the Los Angeles Rams to two NFL conference championship games, has died. He was 89.

Robinson, whose USC teams won four Rose Bowls in his two stints with the Trojans, died Monday in Baton Rouge, La., of complications from pneumonia, USC announced.

Robinson succeeded the legendary John McKay at USC in 1976 and continued the Trojans’ winning tradition for seven seasons. The Rams lured him to pro football in 1983 and he led the franchise to numerous playoff appearances and the brink of two Super Bowls before returning to USC a decade later. His last coaching job was at Nevada Las Vegas, where he temporarily revived a moribund program.