USC vs. Kansas State live updates: Trojans face critical Sweet 16 test

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first week after Paige Bueckers tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee in August 2022, the questions haunted the Connecticut star most.
“The first week was devastation,” Bueckers recalled Friday, 2½ years later. “A sense of just hurt, disappointment, a why-me sort of mentality, why now.”
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thirty six hours after JuJu Watkins’ right knee buckled beneath her and USC’s season changed in the blink of an eye, Lindsay Gottlieb gathered her team for its first practice since its star sophomore went down.
It was a critical moment for USC and its coach. Emotions were still raw. Hearts were still heavy. But while the rest of the basketball world was busy writing off the Trojans, Gottlieb wanted her team to know one thing hadn’t changed in the wake of Watkins’ injury.