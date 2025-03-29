Advertisement
Live USC women vs. Kansas State

USC vs. Kansas State live updates: Trojans face critical Sweet 16 test

With JuJu Watkins out, No. 1-seeded USC will look to advance to the Great Eight with a win over Kansas State in the NCAA tournament at 5 p.m. PDT (ESPN).

By Ed GuzmanDeputy Sports Editor 
USC guard Kennedy Smith chases a rebound during a win over Mississippi State.
USC guard Kennedy Smith chases a rebound during a win over Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA tournament on March 24.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

What can JuJu Watkins expect after ACL tear? Paige Bueckers and others offer insight

USC star JuJu Watkins writhes in pain as her teammates try to help her during a win over Mississippi State.
USC star JuJu Watkins writhes in pain as her teammates try to help her during a win over Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA tournament on March 24.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje

SPOKANE, Wash. — The first week after Paige Bueckers tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee in August 2022, the questions haunted the Connecticut star most.

“The first week was devastation,” Bueckers recalled Friday, 2½ years later. “A sense of just hurt, disappointment, a why-me sort of mentality, why now.”

What will USC look like without JuJu? Trojans are ready to find out

By Ryan Kartje

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thirty six hours after JuJu Watkins’ right knee buckled beneath her and USC’s season changed in the blink of an eye, Lindsay Gottlieb gathered her team for its first practice since its star sophomore went down.

It was a critical moment for USC and its coach. Emotions were still raw. Hearts were still heavy. But while the rest of the basketball world was busy writing off the Trojans, Gottlieb wanted her team to know one thing hadn’t changed in the wake of Watkins’ injury.

