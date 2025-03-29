USC vs. Kansas State live updates: Trojans face critical Sweet 16 test

What can JuJu Watkins expect after ACL tear? Paige Bueckers and others offer insight

USC star JuJu Watkins writhes in pain as her teammates try to help her during a win over Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA tournament on March 24.

The first week after Paige Bueckers tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee in August 2022, the questions haunted the Connecticut star most.

“The first week was devastation,” Bueckers recalled Friday, 2½ years later. “A sense of just hurt, disappointment, a why-me sort of mentality, why now.”