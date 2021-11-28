USC vs. BYU: Live updates, betting odds, start time and how to watch

Leave Iowa State? Matt Campbell’s answer may alter USC’s coaching search
Interested observers of Matt Campbell from Los Angeles to Baton Rouge, La., to Gainesville, Fla., may be looking for a blueprint as to how a pursuit could proceed in the coming days. There is one man other than Campbell himself who can be of some assistance — the only athletic director who has ever seen the long-coveted Iowa State head coach say goodbye to a place he loves.
The man’s name is Mike O’Brien, and he’s been the Toledo athletic director for two decades. O’Brien oversaw the promotion of Campbell to offensive coordinator, named him interim head coach when Tim Beckman left for Illinois, evaluated his performance in that role — “It was as if nothing had changed,” he would note — and then made Campbell, at age 32, the youngest head coach at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
The two developed a strong bond as Campbell won 35 games in four seasons, but O’Brien always knew, possibly even more than young Campbell, that it would come to an end. That’s just how it was in the Mid-American Conference — if a coach had success, he left.
USC vs. BYU: College football betting odds, lines, spread and how to watch
It is Rivalry Week across college football, but not for USC. Last week’s game against rival UCLA was one to forget, and a season to forget will be one step closer to coming to an end Saturday against Brigham Young.
Last week’s 62-33 loss at the hands of the Bruins was yet another black mark on the season. The only win in the last five games for the Trojans came against lowly Arizona, and even that victory was a struggle. A loss here would eliminate USC from making a bowl game. At 4-6, the Trojans need to win both of its last two games to become bowl eligible.
With the Trojans listed as a 6.5-point underdog at home, an upset will be needed to have any hope.
USC faces big task vs. BYU in final home game of season
The roller coaster that has embodied USC’s tumultuous football season is approaching one of its final stops of 2021. The hardships that have weighed down the Trojans in the Pac-12 Conference aren’t in the rearview mirror yet and a nonconference battle with Brigham Young might complicate USC’s aspirations to qualify for bowl play.
The penultimate matchup of the Trojans’ season will come against No. 13 BYU (9-2) on Saturday at the Coliseum in a 7:30 p.m. game broadcast by ESPN. It will be the final home game for USC as the program gets another glimpse of its future with freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart trying to match BYU’s Jaren Hall.