USC finalizing deal to hire UCLA’s D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator

UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn talks with linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother during a timeout.
UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn talks with linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother during the Bruins’ win over USC at the Coliseum on Nov. 18.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By J. Brady McCollough
Thuc Nhi Nguyen Ben BolchRyan Kartje
Lincoln Riley got a first-hand look at what D’Anton Lynn could do when UCLA’s first-year defensive coordinator held USC to three rushing yards in a 38-20 loss to the Bruins on Nov. 18. It proved to be an informal job interview.

After Lynn engineered a resurgent UCLA defense that led the Pac-12 in yards allowed and ranked second in the conference in points allowed, USC is finalizing a deal to hire the 34-year-old assistant, two people not authorized to speak publicly about the move told The Times. Lynn will be tasked with reviving the struggling unit that has been the thorn in Riley’s side since he took over at USC.

The Trojans (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) are coming off one of their worst defensive years in school history. USC’s 438.8 yards and 34.9 points per game were the most for the program since at least 1955, when records are first available. The rushing defense was the worst in the Pac-12, giving up 183.7 rushing yards per game despite trying to rebuild with quick-fix transfers up front.

Riley fired former defensive coordinator Alex Grinch in November, one day after the Trojans gave up 52 points and 316 rushing yards in a loss to Washington.

Two weeks later, Lynn arrived at the Coliseum. Led by star defensive lineman Laiatu Latu, the Bruins forced three turnovers, kept the Trojans to their worst rushing performance since 2018 and held USC to its lowest-scoring game of the season in a rivalry win that likely saved UCLA head coach Chip Kelly’s job.

Kelly plucked Lynn, the former Baltimore Ravens safeties coach, from the NFL ranks with a contract worth $1.02 million a year. It was the most lucrative deal for an assistant in his position in program history.

UCLA got its money’s worth in Lynn’s one season.

His immediate revival of the team’s defense was one of the few upbeat story lines, earning him a $50,000 bonus after the Bruins finished the regular season No. 11 in the nation in total defense by giving up just 299 yards per game. That was all the more impressive given that UCLA’s defense had finished the previous five seasons Nos. 86, 70, 69, 113 and 102.

Barring a negotiated settlement, leaving before the end of his two-year, $2-million contract will force Lynn to pay UCLA a roughly $500,000 buyout — half of his remaining salary.

UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn stands on the sideline during a timeout against USC at the Coliseum on Nov. 18.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Kelly seemed to acknowledge the need to give Lynn a significant raise last weekend when asked about his defensive coordinator being courted by other teams.

“Yeah, we definitely would love to keep D’Anton here,” Kelly said at the time. “I’m not in charge of tearing anybody’s contracts up, so that’s not in my realm but I know — and I know our administration knows how valuable D’Anton is to us, he’s done a tremendous job and he’s a really, really good football coach, and he’s probably a better person than he is a football coach and he’s a really good football coach, so we’d love to keep D’Anton around here.”

Lynn’s defense benefited from some significant star power in his first and only season in Westwood. Latu, widely projected as one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL draft, led the nation with 1.8 tackles for loss per game and ranked fourth with 1.08 sacks per game. Twin edge rushers Grayson and Gabriel Murphy also routinely pressured quarterbacks as part of an aggressive scheme that tallied 41 sacks, ranking third nationally.

Among Lynn’s favorite mantras were “obnoxious communication,” meaning he wanted his players to talk nonstop before, during and after plays to tell each other what they were seeing and provide any possible edge. He also instructed players to give “shocking effort” and “attack the football,” something they became experts at while forcing 23 turnovers, tied for 10th nationally.

UCLA’s defensive renaissance caught Riley’s eye leading up to the rivalry game.

“You look across college football, whether it’s UCLA, there have been plenty of examples of when you can turn things around and grab some momentum,” Riley said. “You get some of the right pieces on board, both from a staff and a player perspective, that you can make really major gains quickly. It’s very possible.”

Lynn will not benefit from some of the returning players he had at UCLA. While Latu and the Murphy twins were holdovers from the previous regime, USC will be losing its top edge rusher Solomon Byrd and best cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace. Byrd, a Wyoming transfer, had 11 tackles for loss and six sacks last season. After transferring from Arizona, Roland-Wallace tied for the team lead with two interceptions and 37 tackles.

But outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad, who announced his intention to return to the Trojans after 10 tackles for loss and six sacks in his first season at USC, appears ready for a turnaround. The Georgia State transfer tweeted a single smirking emoji after news about Lynn broke Friday night.

Lynn, the son of former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, can evaluate the state of the defense as the Trojans prepare for their bowl game, which will be announced Sunday, while the Bruins prepare a backup plan for their postseason destination.

