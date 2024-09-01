Advertisement
USC vs. LSU: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

USC quarterback Miller Moss runs with the ball during a game against San Jose State in August 2023.
USC quarterback Miller Moss runs against San Jose State in August 2023. Moss starts the season under center for the Trojans against LSU on Sunday.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Follow along for live updates as Miller Moss and USC kick off a new season against LSU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 4:30 p.m. PDT (ABC, ESPN+).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

What you need to know

Twenty years later, USC and LSU meet again in opener

USC out to prove its revamped defense can win a ‘fistfight’

Jayden Maiava could be USC’s quarterback of the future

USC vs. LSU: Betting lines and how to watch

Here’s a look at the betting odds, spread and over/under for USC vs. Louisiana State, which is set to start at 4:30 p.m. PDT on Sunday.

The game will be shown live on ABC and ESPN+ and will air on 710 AM in Los Angeles.
Twenty years later, when USC and LSU meet again, only one team can come out on top

By Ryan Kartje

Can Lincoln Riley cool down his already hot coaching seat? Can UCLA’s DeShaun Foster coach the team to a winning record?

The two teams stared at each other from across the East Room of the White House, each waiting for its photo op, each convinced it belonged there more than the other. But both USC and Louisiana State technically had been named college football’s national champions after the 2003 season — LSU by the Bowl Championship Series computers and USC by the Associated Press voters — so both had been invited to meet with President George W. Bush at the White House in March 2004.

Later, as he congratulated both teams, President Bush joked the two should decide a champion right then and there.

“The South Lawn is pretty good sized,” Bush quipped.

No football was played that afternoon on the White House lawn. Nor would the two college football powers play at any point in the ensuing 20 years.

Continue reading here

