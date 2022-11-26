No. 6 USC vs. No. 15 Notre Dame: Live updates, start time, betting odds and more

USC vs. Notre Dame betting odds and point spreads

USC quarterback Caleb Williams celebrates with teammates after beating UCLA at the Rose Bowl. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Oddsmakers have made the No. 6 USC Trojans a 5.5-point home favorite in their regular-season finale against No. 15 Notre Dame at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum.

USC (10-1, 8-1 Pac-12) has already clinched a berth in the Pac-12 championship game Friday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but the Trojans are still trying to get into the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Trojans are coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA as quarterback Caleb Williams had 470 passing yards and two touchdown passes while adding 33 more rushing yards and another touchdown. Running back Austin Jones took over for injured Travis Dye and had 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns as coach Lincoln Riley’s offense keeps the Trojans rolling.

Notre Dame started the season 0-2 with losses at Ohio State and at home against Marshall, but the Fighting Irish have gone 8-1 since then, including five straight wins. Notre Dame is 3-0 against the spread as an underdog this season as it covered in a 21-10 loss at Ohio State in the season opener a 17.5-point dog and then pulled outright upsets at North Carolina (45-32 win as a 3-point underdog) and at home versus Clemson (35-14 rout as a 3.5-point underdog).

Early bettors have been mostly split on this matchup, with 53% of the bets and 55% money on Notre Dame +5.5 at DraftKings sportsbooks as of Tuesday afternoon. For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s CFB Betting Splits page.

The over/under has been set at 64.5 points with 54% of the early bets on the over and 51% of the money on the under. USC has been an over team all season at 8-3, including five in a row. Notre Dame is 6-4-1 with the over, also hitting five in a row.

