USC vs. UCLA: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

To reach playoff, USC would likely need to win heated Tennessee debate
Lincoln Riley says he doesn’t pay any mind to the College Football Playoff’s weekly rankings reveal. And certainly, with a massive rivalry game against UCLA just days away, that’s probably a sound decision. No wasted minutes and all.
If he did happen to tune in Tuesday night, he would have seen some positive signs of the CFP selection committee’s respect for the 9-1 Trojans, who moved up a spot to No. 7.
USC stayed in front of No. 8 Alabama, which won a hard-fought game on the road at Mississippi, a result that certainly could have nudged the committee to say the Crimson Tide, even with two losses, had still clearly accomplished more in 2022 than the Trojans. USC also sits above No. 9 Clemson, which could finish as another one-loss Power Five conference champion when the dust settles.
Use our interactive guide to see how UCLA and USC could reach the Pac-12 title game
The only thing more chaotic than Pac-12 after dark is the Pac-12 after tiebreakers.
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Pac-12 Conference race remains wide open. Five teams — USC, UCLA, Oregon, Utah and Washington — could still land in a five-way tie for two spots in the conference championship game.
Here’s what to know about how UCLA and USC can claim a ticket to the title game Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:
USC (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) has the most direct path: Win and the Trojans are in. USC can clinch its spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a victory over rival UCLA on Saturday night. The Trojans would likely face the winner of Saturday’s Utah-Oregon game for the title Dec. 2.
You read it here first: UCLA will beat USC Saturday at the Rose Bowl
It’s crazy to predict this game, crazy to risk the outpouring of ridicule if wrong, crazy to attempt forecasting the most evenly matched crosstown rivalry duel in many years — crazy, crazy, crazy.
Doing it anyway.
Doing it because this is what UCLA does.
The Bruins have been deflated, they’re embarrassed, they blew their chance at the national playoffs with an unthinkable loss Saturday night to Arizona and …
And here comes USC, rolling along, three wins from possibly its own playoff spot, no trap losses here, only a blindingly bright future and …
And this is when UCLA knocks USC’s lights out.
USC vs. UCLA: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
The game everyone has been waiting for is at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Rose Bowl, though it has lost some of its luster with UCLA’s 34-28 loss to Arizona last Saturday night
Oddsmakers have installed No. 7 USC (9-1, 7-1 in the Pac-12) as a two-point favorite even though No. 16 UCLA (8-2, 5-2) is the “home” team.
USC is trying to lock up a berth in the Pac-12 championship game on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas and keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive while UCLA is trying to play spoiler and earn a spot in the conference title game.
Early bettors have shown a preference for USC -2 as 73% of the bets at DraftKings sportsbooks have been on the Trojans, though it’s been closer with the big bets as only 53% of the money has come in on them. For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s college football betting splits page.