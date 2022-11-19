USC vs. UCLA: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Former UCLA quarterback Cade McNown shares the magic of sweeping USC

Former UCLA quarterback Cade McNown on the sideline before a game between the Bruins and Arizona at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Nobody can put their fours up like Cade McNown.

UCLA’s all-time leading passer beat USC in 1995, ’96, ’97 and ’98, earning a distinction among the hundreds of quarterbacks on both teams going back to the first meeting between the rivals nearly a century ago.

He’s the only quarterback to start four rivalry games and go 4-0.

Still looking fit enough to trot onto the field and throw a deep post route, McNown, 45, jokes that he’ll collapse his thumb and give USC fans a four-fingered handshake whenever the situation dictates.

“That’s only for the people who are being a little aggressive,” McNown said with a laugh. “It’s tongue-in-cheek, it’s in a fun way.”

