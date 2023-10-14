Advertisement
Live
USC Sports

No. 10 USC vs. No. 21 Notre Dame: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
USC quarterback Caleb Williams scrambles out of the pocket against Arizona on Oct. 7.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams scrambles out of the pocket against Arizona on Oct. 7. The Trojans likely will face one of their toughest tests of the season Saturday against rival Notre Dame.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Caleb Williams and USC look to stay undefeated on the season with a win over rival Notre Dame on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PDT (NBC).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

USC vs. Notre Dame: Trojans prepare for a wet, bruising game day

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

USC quarterback Caleb Williams eludes a Notre Dame defender during the Trojans' win.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams eludes a Notre Dame defender during the Trojans’ win at the Coliseum in November last season.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The artificial crowd noise was turned all the way up. With rainy weather in the forecast for Saturday, staff members chased players and sprayed them with water. When safety Max Williams caught the ball, water droplets splashed in his face.

Yes, it feels like Notre Dame rivalry week.

“Growing up, being a USC fan and dreaming about coming to USC, you always dreamed about playing in USC-Notre Dame game,” said Williams, a former star at Gardena Serra, “and especially playing at South Bend is a dream.”

Notre Dame Stadium has been closer to a nightmare for USC recently. The Trojans (6-0) haven’t knocked off their rivals on the road since 2011, but ended a four-game losing streak in the series last year.

Read more >>>

Share
Advertisement