Caleb Williams has his worst performance as a Trojan in USC’s loss to Notre Dame

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is sacked by Notre Dame’s Jaylen Sneed (3) during the second half of the Trojans’ 48-20 road loss Saturday.

One was unlucky. Two were unlikely. Three interceptions were unbelievable.

Caleb Williams played his worst game as a Trojan on the biggest stage so far this year, throwing three interceptions and just one touchdown pass while limited to 199 yards on 23-for-37 passing as No. 10 USC lost its first game, a 48-20 rivalry defeat at No. 21 Notre Dame on Saturday. Along with giving up defensive and special teams touchdowns, the No. 10 Trojans (6-1) had their second-lowest scoring performance of the Lincoln Riley era, trailing only a 17-point stinker at Oregon State last year.

Williams ruthlessly picked apart the Fighting Irish (6-2) last year, accounting for as many touchdowns (four) as he threw incompletions in a late-season exclamation point to his Heisman campaign.

In the first true test of his encore season, Williams flopped.

Throwing off his back foot amid incoming pressure, William had his second pass of the game float over tight end Lake McRee and into the waiting arms of safety Xavier Watts. Watts picked off Williams again during the second quarter as the quarterback tried to throw off-balance into double coverage when a missed block from running back Austin Jones let pressure into the backfield.

Williams threw his career-high third interception trying to escape pressure from his right side and sling a pass over two defenders, but safety Ben Minich snagged the pass before it could reach USC receiver Tahj Washington.

Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Tyree runs for a touchdown in front of USC safety Jaylin Smith in the second half Saturday. (Michael Caterina / Associated Press)

Each of Williams’ interceptions turned into an Irish touchdown, building a 24-6 Notre Dame halftime lead. Even Notre Dame’s band, forming the shape of two football players throwing a ball down field during its halftime performance, scored a touchdown before USC did.

The Trojans entered the game as the nation’s top-scoring team. They scored at least 42 points in each of their first six games for the first time in program history.

But the offense had been in slow decline for weeks. It started in Colorado, where Williams threw his first interception of the season. USC was held scoreless in the fourth quarter and barely hung on for a 48-41 victory over the Buffaloes despite building a 41-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Last week, USC gave up four sacks, Williams completed a season-low 56% of his passes and the running game failed to gain traction for the second consecutive week.

It took Notre Dame’s fierce defense that ranked third in passing yards given up and 12th in total defense to turn USC’s offensive fall from grace into a full crash. The Trojans surrendered a season-high six sacks and mustered a season-low 2.8 yards per carry.

MarShawn Lloyd led the Trojans with 46 yards in eight carries.

In a long-awaited role reversal, the maligned USC defense propped up the offense. The Trojans held Notre Dame to punts on its first two drives of the second half, allowing USC to find life on offense in the form of a 31-yard touchdown run from Lloyd that pulled the Trojans to within 11 points with 7:20 remaining in the third quarter. But the momentum was short-lived.

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Onye celebrates with students on the field after a 48-20 win over USC on Saturday night. (Michael Caterina / Associated Press)

Notre Dame answered on the next drive, going 68 yards in six plays, capped by a 46-yard touchdown pass from Sam Hartman to Chris Tyree.

Even when freshman receiver Zachariah Branch electrified USC with a 60-yard punt return that gave the struggling offense a short field that led to a seven-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Brenden Rice, Notre Dame responded with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown by Jadarian Price.

Facing desperation and an 18-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, USC lined up for fourth and nine on its own 22.

Williams had so often created magic in the most critical moments for USC that his highlight-reel throws on the run felt like weekly routines.

What happened late Saturday night is starting to feel like an unwelcome but familiar sight.

He was pulled down for an eight-yard sack.