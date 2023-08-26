USC vs. San José State: Live updates, start time and analysis

USC vs. San José State preview: Lincoln Riley’s ‘good players’ ready to go
All eyes were fixed on the head coach, but Lincoln Riley kept his eyes on the field while identifying the key difference between USC’s program a year ago to now, days before his second season with the Trojans.
“More good players,” Riley said with a slight laugh, “less bad players.”
With more depth, an influx of talented transfers and a returning Heisman winner, the No. 6 Trojans enter Riley’s second season with sky-high expectations. Now, as defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has said repeatedly this summer: “You have to go do it on Saturday.”