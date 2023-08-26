Advertisement
USC Sports

USC vs. San José State: Live updates, start time and analysis

USC quarterback Caleb Williams smiles during the Trojans’ spring game at the Coliseum in April. USC opens a new season Saturday against San José State at the Coliseum.
Year 2 of the Lincoln Riley at USC begins Saturday night when Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the Trojans take on San José State at the Coliseum.

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

USC quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass in practice.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams practices with teammates, including quarterbacks Miller Moss (7) and Malachi Nelson (8) on July 28.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

All eyes were fixed on the head coach, but Lincoln Riley kept his eyes on the field while identifying the key difference between USC’s program a year ago to now, days before his second season with the Trojans.

“More good players,” Riley said with a slight laugh, “less bad players.”

With more depth, an influx of talented transfers and a returning Heisman winner, the No. 6 Trojans enter Riley’s second season with sky-high expectations. Now, as defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has said repeatedly this summer: “You have to go do it on Saturday.”

