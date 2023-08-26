USC vs. San José State: Live updates, start time and analysis

USC vs. San José State preview: Lincoln Riley’s ‘good players’ ready to go

USC quarterback Caleb Williams practices with teammates, including quarterbacks Miller Moss (7) and Malachi Nelson (8) on July 28. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

All eyes were fixed on the head coach, but Lincoln Riley kept his eyes on the field while identifying the key difference between USC’s program a year ago to now, days before his second season with the Trojans.

“More good players,” Riley said with a slight laugh, “less bad players.”

With more depth, an influx of talented transfers and a returning Heisman winner, the No. 6 Trojans enter Riley’s second season with sky-high expectations. Now, as defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has said repeatedly this summer: “You have to go do it on Saturday.”

