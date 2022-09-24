USC vs. Oregon State: Live updates, start time, score and news

Be wary of Willamette Valley: Three things to watch for in USC vs. Oregon State

USC quarterback Caleb Williams hands the ball off to running back Travis Dye against Stanford on Sept. 10. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

It has been five years since Alex Grinch last set out to stop a Jonathan Smith-led offense. But USC’s defensive coordinator hasn’t forgotten how his three years squaring off with Oregon State’s now-head coach went while the two were on opposite sides of the Apple Cup rivalry.

“I remember not being able to stop them,” said Grinch, who spent three seasons as Washington State’s defensive coordinator while Smith was the offensive coordinator at Washington. “You don’t forget those Saturday afternoons.”

Hopefully for USC, he has learned from his mistakes in those matchups. Grinch’s defense saw Smith’s Huskies offense rack up 131 points over their three meetings from 2015 to 2017. All three were lopsided Washington State losses.

USC’s defense showed some signs of life in the second half of last Saturday’s win over Fresno State. The Bulldogs scored only seven points after halftime, as the Trojans’ pass rush notched four second-half sacks.

