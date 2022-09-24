USC vs. Oregon State: Live updates, start time, score and news

Be wary of Willamette Valley: Three things to watch for in USC vs. Oregon State
It has been five years since Alex Grinch last set out to stop a Jonathan Smith-led offense. But USC’s defensive coordinator hasn’t forgotten how his three years squaring off with Oregon State’s now-head coach went while the two were on opposite sides of the Apple Cup rivalry.
“I remember not being able to stop them,” said Grinch, who spent three seasons as Washington State’s defensive coordinator while Smith was the offensive coordinator at Washington. “You don’t forget those Saturday afternoons.”
Hopefully for USC, he has learned from his mistakes in those matchups. Grinch’s defense saw Smith’s Huskies offense rack up 131 points over their three meetings from 2015 to 2017. All three were lopsided Washington State losses.
USC’s defense showed some signs of life in the second half of last Saturday’s win over Fresno State. The Bulldogs scored only seven points after halftime, as the Trojans’ pass rush notched four second-half sacks.
USC vs. Oregon State: Betting odds, picks, lines and predictions
USC takes its No. 7 ranking into Saturday night’s Pac-12 battle of the unbeatens against Oregon State.
The Trojans, who are 3-0 both straight-up and against the spread after three convincing wins over Rice, Stanford and Fresno State, are 6½-point road favorites over Oregon State, which is also 3-0 SU & ATS after beating Boise State, Fresno State and Montana State.
The common opponent is Fresno State, which USC routed 45-17 last week while Oregon State barely held off 35-32 the week before. USC quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns passes vs. Fresno State and ran for two more to dominate the game. Austin Jones and Travis Dye both rushed for more than 100 yards as the Trojans racked up 517 total yards with no turnovers. USC has also scored at least 45 points in all three of its games this season.