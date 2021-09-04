USC vs. San Jose State: Live updates, news, analysis, video and more

USC’s Kedon Slovis enters the 2021 season feeling ‘the best I’ve felt in a long time’

After a sophomore season spent in the throes of pandemic protocols, slogging his way day after day through Zoom calls and COVID tests and unwavering uncertainty, Kedon Slovis was — to put it lightly — emotionally spent.

It’d been a frustrating season for USC’s quarterback for many reasons, even before it all unraveled during a Pac-12 title loss to Oregon. While USC won its first five games — and the Pac-12 South division — every step felt like a struggle. Slovis had hoped to step up as a sophomore, to prove himself as a leader in the locker room, but with the pandemic, the opportunity never really presented itself. The team, forced to comply with stringent restrictions, didn’t feel much like a team at all, and Slovis, fresh off a dynamic debut season, didn’t feel much like himself.

“I think I speak for a lot of dudes on the team — it wasn’t easy,” Slovis said. “It wasn’t the most fun time.”

USC coach Clay Helton talks with quarterback Kedon Slovis the 2020 season. (Chris Gardner / Getty Images)

Most frustrating of all, his mechanics were failing him, and there was no time to fix them. Keen observers could intuit something was off. Months later, Slovis learned it was largely a matter of timing. His weight was shifting forward too quickly, leaving his arm to catch up. He was finishing throws using solely the strength in that right arm, leading some to wobble out of his hand.

But for most of the season, Slovis couldn’t pinpoint the problem. As a result, the confidence behind his passes suffered.

A season’s worth of frustration culminated in the title loss to Oregon. After, he says, the entire team was worn out.

“You can’t expect to play like that the whole year and win consistently,” Slovis said. He described the defeat as “the epitome of our frustrations.”

Slovis is still hard on himself for how it all unfolded, even while, on paper, everything seemed fine. He led the Pac-12 in passing yards (1,921) and touchdowns (17) and was named to the All-Pac-12 first team. He led winning drives against Arizona, Arizona State and UCLA. To Slovis, though, his season felt like a step in the wrong direction.

“That wasn’t me,” he said.

But these days, on the doorstep of a critical campaign for USC, the junior quarterback is feeling much more like himself. His mechanics have been fine-tuned by the quarterback gurus at 3DQB in Hermosa Beach. His arm, he says, feels better than ever. All around him are signs that the frustrations of last season are in the rear-view mirror. USC’s campus is buzzing with students. There’s energy at practice again.

