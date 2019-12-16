USC signs offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to multi-year extension

USC announced Monday it signed offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to a multi-year contract extension. The anticipated announcement comes 10 days after USC decided to retain Clay Helton as its head coach for the 2020 season.

The university did not announce the terms of the extension.

“I’m excited to be part of this great university and part of the Trojan family,” Harrell said in a video message posted on Twitter. “It’s a really special place. We’re building something really special here. Excited to compete one more time with the team we have coming back at the Holiday Bowl. ... Moving forward, we like the foundation [we have] to compete for championships not only at the Pac-12 level, but at the national level. So we’re excited to be here and I can’t wait to continue what we started.”

Harrell played a key role in helping transform USC into a top-20 offense, coming in at offensive coordinator after Kliff Kingsbury’s abrupt departure to the Arizona Cardinals. Harrell helped oversee quarterback Kedon Slovis’ rise as one of the top true freshmen quarterbacks in the nation.

Even after USC lost starting quarterback JT Daniels two quarters into the season, Harrell managed to turn the Trojans into the nation’s fifth-ranked passing attack (335.9 yards per game) with Slovis at the helm.

In the run up to USC athletic director Mike Bohn’s decision to retain Helton as coach, rumors flew about Harrell’s interest in Texas. He also was linked to head coach openings at Texas San Antonio and Nevada Las Vegas.

While Harrell’s return was expected, it remains to be seen whether USC will retain defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and special teams coordinator John Baxter beyond the Trojans’ Holiday Bowl appearance against Iowa on Dec. 27.

The Times will have more on Harrell’s contract extension with the Trojans soon.