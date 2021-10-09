USC vs. Utah: Live updates, odds, video highlights and more

USC returns home to luke warm welcome
It doesn’t look like a convincing win over Colorado last weekend is enough to get fans back on the Trojan bandwagon.
With about 10 minutes left before kickoff against Utah, the Coliseum is very empty, outside of a student section that is still filing in. Part of the delay may be a new requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, which is in place for the first time this season. However, I would think that a larger part would be that USC has lost back-to-back home games.
The last time USC played in front of its home fans, the Trojans lost to Oregon State for the first time in L.A. since 1960. Utah is trying to snap an even longer drought, having not beaten USC in L.A. since 1916. The Utes have never won in the Coliseum.
USC vs. Utah: 5 things to watch as the Trojans host the Utes
The comforts of home haven’t been comforting to USC this season. The Trojans are 0-2 in Pac-12 games at the Coliseum. If they have any hope of remaining in the conference race, they can’t afford to lose this week. Utah is 2-2, fresh off a bye following its own difficult start to the season, but brings a stout defense to the Coliseum. USC, which enters as a three-point favorite, hasn’t won consecutive games this season, but also hasn’t lost to Utah at home since the Coliseum was built.
“I don’t think anybody should come into your own home and wreak havoc,” wide receiver Drake London said, “so it’s definitely a point made this week.”
Both teams find themselves at a crucial crossroads ahead of Saturday’s 5 p.m. kickoff on Fox.
Ground games
As Keaontay Ingram found his stride last Saturday, averaging more than nine yards per carry, USC’s offense finally seemed to find the balance it sought. With Colorado focused on stopping London, Ingram ran wild, and USC unlocked the full capabilities of its Air Raid offense, surpassing 200 rushing yards for the first time in almost two years.
Striking that balance won’t come so easily this week. Utah’s defense has allowed just 3.56 yards per carry, good for third in the Pac-12, while giving up just two touchdowns, the fewest of any team in the conference. Before its bye last week, Utah held Washington State to a paltry 70 rushing yards.
USC vs. Utah: College football betting, odds and analysis
Inconsistency has been the theme of college football across the country this season, and USC has been swept up in that wave as well. After an embarrassing loss to Oregon State in Week 4, the Trojans looked like a totally different team in Week 5 and rolled over Colorado, 37-14.
USC now draws a Utah team that has underwhelmed and underperformed this season, but has also had a lot to contend with on and off the field. This is a tough handicap, as the Trojans have also dealt with the firing of Clay Helton and their up-and-down season.
Will USC break the string of alternating wins and losses and put together a second consecutive good game?
Utah Utes at USC Trojans (-3, 52.5)
Between the lines, this season hadn’t started out as expected for Utah. Baylor transfer Charlie Brewer failed to perform up to expectations and then transferred out of the program, leaving Cameron Rising as the starting QB. This will be something of a homecoming for Rising, a Newbury Park High product who originally signed with Texas. USC never made him an official offer. This game will mean a lot to him.
Amid breakout season, USC’s Jake Lichtenstein glad he didn’t give up football dream
Almost two years before he burst loose for a long-awaited breakout performance in Boulder, Colo., Jake Lichtenstein briefly contemplated quitting football altogether.
He’d been on the cusp of establishing himself on USC’s defensive line when he strained his calf as a redshirt sophomore in the summer of 2019. Months later, the pain lingered, and by October, Lichtenstein had lost count of how many times he’d re-injured it. It took months for doctors to provide a proper diagnosis, and during that time, the South Florida native sometimes wondered if it was worth continuing.
“I definitely had thoughts of maybe medically retiring,” Lichtenstein says now.
He was in a dark place then, unsure why his calf continued to fail him, uncertain of what his future held. And for most of the two years that followed, that uncertainty would not abate. There would be more setbacks, more self-doubt and, in 2020, another lost season.
But now, as he looks back at the tumultuous past three years, Lichtenstein can’t help but grin. So much has changed since, down to his now-signature long hair, which is currently pulled into a messy top bun.
“It’s been a journey,” he said Wednesday. “There’s been tons of ups and downs. But I couldn’t be more proud of myself for being here today, sticking through it all.”