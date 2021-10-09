USC vs. Utah: Live updates, odds, video highlights and more

USC vs. Utah: 5 things to watch as the Trojans host the Utes

USC running back Keaontay Ingram celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Oregon State on Sept. 25 at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The comforts of home haven’t been comforting to USC this season. The Trojans are 0-2 in Pac-12 games at the Coliseum. If they have any hope of remaining in the conference race, they can’t afford to lose this week. Utah is 2-2, fresh off a bye following its own difficult start to the season, but brings a stout defense to the Coliseum. USC, which enters as a three-point favorite, hasn’t won consecutive games this season, but also hasn’t lost to Utah at home since the Coliseum was built.

“I don’t think anybody should come into your own home and wreak havoc,” wide receiver Drake London said, “so it’s definitely a point made this week.”

Both teams find themselves at a crucial crossroads ahead of Saturday’s 5 p.m. kickoff on Fox.

Ground games

As Keaontay Ingram found his stride last Saturday, averaging more than nine yards per carry, USC’s offense finally seemed to find the balance it sought. With Colorado focused on stopping London, Ingram ran wild, and USC unlocked the full capabilities of its Air Raid offense, surpassing 200 rushing yards for the first time in almost two years.

Striking that balance won’t come so easily this week. Utah’s defense has allowed just 3.56 yards per carry, good for third in the Pac-12, while giving up just two touchdowns, the fewest of any team in the conference. Before its bye last week, Utah held Washington State to a paltry 70 rushing yards.

