USC vs. Utah: Live updates, start time, betting odds and news

‘I love what he stands for.’ Fiery USC leader Travis Dye was molded by his brothers

USC running back Travis Dye, center, runs past the Washington State defense on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The last time Mark Dye lost a game of ping-pong, he proudly proclaims, was back in 1987, years before his sons were born and his prowess became a point of family contention. Each of the Dye boys, all five of who would go on to play college football, eventually got their swings at the king, spending hour after hour testing each other at their house in Norco.

The competition intensified as the boys grew older. Paddles were thrown. Fights broke out. Still, none of the five boys — not Tony, Jordan, Thierry, Troy nor Travis — nor their younger sister, Jamie, ever managed to beat their dad, he claims.

“They all tried to knock me off of my ping-pong perch,” Mark says, with a laugh.

But Mark never had any intention of handing over the crown. In the Dye household, there were no handouts. That tone was set with Mark’s sons and daughter early on. If you wanted something, you earned it. Competition was not just encouraged, but rather a way of life. Scores were always kept. Trash was always talked.

For Travis, the youngest of the five Dye boys, that meant learning from an early age how to endure. There was no babying of their baby brother — and no extra protection from parents, either. If anything, Travis took the brunt of the brotherly abuse.

All, of course, out of love, his oldest brother assures.

“Poor Travis, he definitely got the worst of it,” says Tony, 32.

As Mark sees it, though, “it made him the fighter he is today.”

Under those pretenses one of the Pac-12’s most prolific running backs was born, forged by the competitive fire within his family. At USC, Travis has emerged in his first season as one of the unquestioned leaders of a dynamic Trojans offense, capable not only of carrying the load in the rushing attack but leading the way in the locker room.

