USC vs. Washington State: Live updates, start time, score and analysis

USC offensive line vows to improve after leaving Caleb Williams scrambling
When Josh Henson first took stock of USC’s offensive line last spring, the new offensive coordinator made note of what he thought was the Trojans’ most glaring need up front.
“We need to develop depth,” Henson said in March. “I think that’s what our challenge is this spring, to develop depth behind that first group and to get some guys closer to the first group so they can go compete. The best lines I’ve been in, we’ve had eight or nine guys that could play.”
Six months later, that depth suddenly faced its stiffest challenge yet, as redshirt junior reserve Gino Quinones stepped in at right guard last Saturday in place of injured team captain Justin Dedich, with fewer than two dozen snaps of experience.
Quinones hadn’t played a snap on the offensive line during his three previous seasons. Now he was being thrust into 70 snaps against one of the Pac-12’s stoutest interiors. It was a tall order.
USC vs. Washington state: Betting odds, lines, picks and predictions
Las Vegas sportsbooks have the sixth-ranked USC Trojans (5-0, 3-0 in the Pac-12) as 13-point favorites as they host the Washington State Cougars (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Coliseum.
The Trojans are undefeated on the scoreboards, but they’re just 3-2 against the spread on the betting boards as they’re coming off a 42-25 win against Arizona State in which they failed to cover as 24½-point favorites, and that followed a 17-14 win at Oregon State when they were 5½-point faves.
First-year coach Lincoln Riley’s offense is averaging 42.2 points with the Oregon State game the only one in which quarterback Caleb Williams & Co. didn’t score at least 40 points. On paper, the Trojans should be able to win this game and continue their march toward the Pac-12 championship game, but the problem with laying this many points is that while USC will probably be up by two touchdowns at some point, will they be able to hold on for the cover?