No. 20 USC vs. No. 5 Washington: Live updates, start time and analysis

USC vs. Washington four things to watch: Trojans have ‘golden’ Pac-12 revival chance

USC quarterback Caleb Williams looks up at the scoreboard during a loss to Utah at the Coliseum on Oct. 21. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lincoln Riley is telling you there’s still a chance. Now USC just has to take it.

Already out of the College Football Playoff race, USC can still make a statement in the Pac-12 against first-place and undefeated Washington on Saturday. The No. 5 Huskies are the first of three consecutive ranked opponents remaining for the Trojans, and the difficult stretch that includes No. 6 Oregon in Eugene and at home against No. 19 UCLA will decide USC’s position in the wide-open conference standings.

An undefeated finish, while improbable considering USC’s recent struggles, will have the Trojans (7-2, 5-1 Pac-12) into the conference title game.

“You’ve got to bounce back and not miss these opportunities that are right here in front of our face,” Riley said, “and man, do we have a golden one right here.”

Read more >>>