Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

USC football’s first depth chart reveals a few surprises ahead of season opener

USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin warms up before a game against Colorado at the Coliseum in October 2018.
USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin warms up before a game against Colorado at the Coliseum in October 2018.
(Getty Images)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
Aug. 30, 2019
11:05 AM
Share

Clay Helton promised competition. For weeks, leading up to Saturday’s season debut against Fresno State, he harped that no positions on the Trojans’ depth chart were guaranteed.

On Friday, as that official depth chart was released, a few notable surprises made clear just how serious the USC coach was about competing until the bitter end of the preseason.

After weeks of working with the same first-team offensive line, the season’s first depth chart contained a shake-up on the right side. Drue Richmond, a grad transfer from Tennessee, will start at right tackle over Jalen McKenzie, who will kick inside to right guard, displacing Andrew Vorhees.

Vorhees had been one of just two returning starters on the Trojans offensive line, along with left tackle Austin Jackson.

USC Sports
Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna is unknown factor to USC’s defense
Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna stiff-arms Idaho’s Dorian Clark during a game in September 2018.
USC Sports
Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna is unknown factor to USC’s defense
When USC opens its season Saturday against Fresno State, it will face a quarterback who hasn’t played much in the past two years.
Advertisement

At cornerback, by far USC’s most uncertain position, sophomore Olaijah Griffin was handed a starting spot, while redshirt freshman Isaac Taylor-Stuart and five-star freshman Chris Steele remain listed as co-starters. Helton said this week that he still expects a rotation at the position through at least this week

“We’ll have some growing pains in the back end,” Helton reiterated on Thursday.

Elsewhere, there were few surprises on USC’s initial depth chart. At running back, where USC has used an equal rotation, Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr are listed as co-starters. At tight end, Erik Krommenhoek will start over Josh Falo, after both split work with the first-team offense through camp.

USC Sports
Newsletters
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Ryan Kartje
Follow Us
Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group, where he covered everything from Vin Scully’s retirement to LaVar Ball’s rise to the NFL’s rebirth in L.A. His features work has been honored by the Associated Press Sports Editors, as well as several other regional press groups. A Michigan native, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement