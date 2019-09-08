USC makes the AP top 25 rankings after Kedon Slovis’ big game in win over Stanford

In the wake of its freshman quarterback’s stellar first start, USC has returned to the AP top 25 poll, checking in at No. 24.

It was a fitting reward for an unforgettable night at the Coliseum, where Kedon Slovis shattered passing records and the Trojans sped past Stanford in potentially season-defining fashion, 45-20.

Just a week earlier, appearing in national polls this season seemed like it might be a pipe dream. After losing its starting quarterback, JT Daniels, to a season-ending injury in Week 1, the Trojans had no choice but to turn to an unproven, overlooked freshman backup.

Now, in light of Slovis’ 377-yard, three-touchdown debut start, the future for USC suddenly looks bright behind that freshman.