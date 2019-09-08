USC makes the AP top 25 rankings after Kedon Slovis’ big game in win over Stanford

1/11
USC defensive back Greg Johnson (9) and the Trojans bench celebrate Johnson’s interception of a pass by Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC quarterback Kedon Slovis looks for an open receiver downfield in the first quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC defensive back Greg Johnson intercepts a pass intended for Stanford tight end Coby Parkinson in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC linebacker Hunter Echols (31) and the Trojans defense celebrate after stopping the Stanford offense on fourth down and short yardage in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns fights for extra yardage after a reception in the fourth quarter against Stanford. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC safety Talanoa Hufanga brings down Stanford running back Dorian Maddox in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC wide receiver Drake London breaks off a big catch and run against Stanford in the first quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is congratulated by teammate Drew Richmond after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Stanford in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC quarterback Kedon Slovis drops back to pass against Stanford in the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
USC head coach Clay Helton gets his Trojans ready to play against Stanford. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
In the wake of its freshman quarterback’s stellar first start, USC has returned to the AP top 25 poll, checking in at No. 24.
It was a fitting reward for an unforgettable night at the Coliseum, where Kedon Slovis shattered passing records and the Trojans sped past Stanford in potentially season-defining fashion, 45-20.
Just a week earlier, appearing in national polls this season seemed like it might be a pipe dream. After losing its starting quarterback, JT Daniels, to a season-ending injury in Week 1, the Trojans had no choice but to turn to an unproven, overlooked freshman backup.
Now, in light of Slovis’ 377-yard, three-touchdown debut start, the future for USC suddenly looks bright behind that freshman.