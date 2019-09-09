USC athletic director Lynn Swann resigns

USC athletic director Lynn Swann has resigned after three tumultuous years atop one of the nation’s most prestigious athletic departments.

Swann signed his letter of resignation on Monday, just two weeks into a suddenly hopeful USC football season. Dave Roberts, a special advisor to USC President Carol Folt who previously served as vice president of athletics compliance, will become the interim athletic director.

In an interview with The Times, Folt, who was hired in March, explained that Swann understood she was putting together her own leadership team at the university.

“He felt that this was the professional thing to do, to resign and allow me to build my team,” Folt said. “That really is the gist of it.”

A former Trojans football star and Hall of Fame receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Swann faced criticism at points throughout his tenure. In the spring, the department found itself embroiled in an admissions scandal in which one of Swann’s top lieutenants in the department, Donna Heinel, was indicted on bribery charges for her alleged role in using relaxed admission standards, designed for top athletes, as a “side door” to the university.

Folt told The Times that the department’s role and Swann’s handling of the admissions scandal “was not a part of the decision for me.”

Neither was the football program’s meager performance over the last three seasons, Folt said. Swann’s decision last fall to retain head football coach Clay Helton was roundly criticized, as the Trojans fell to 5-7 and missed a bowl game.

USC is currently 2-0, with a renewed hope behind freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis. On Saturday night, in the wake of an important victory over Stanford, Swann stood outside of the locker room, smiling and shaking hands.

Less than 48 hours later, he resigned.