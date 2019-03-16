Lynn Swann says USC was 'blindsided' by actions of administrator in college admissions scandal

“I have not considered resigning. I’m committed to this school and I’m committed to this job,” Swann said. “This was an opportunity that presented itself to me. I never went out looking for this job, but this is a job I feel I’m prepared for. Everything I do at USC, I’ve done before for someone else whether that’s raising capital, sitting on corporate boards, being chairman of the board of trustees for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, chairman of the President’s Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition. I’ve done a lot of things in my life that have given me experience in moving into this position. I felt like it would be a great opportunity. Do I want to do it forever? No. I would like to do it for 10 years. In corporate America they look at a tenure of a CEO and they say 10 years is about right. We have a great school and that’s why these people did what they did to try to get their kids into this school.”