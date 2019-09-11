USC receiver Devon Williams, a four-star recruit, enters NCAA transfer portal

At 6 feet 4 and 210 pounds, Devon Williams’ promise as a big-bodied, physical receiver was obvious. At USC, however, it was also short-lived.

Williams entered the NCAA’s transfer portal this week, after playing sparingly through the Trojans’ first two games of the season. The decision likely marks an end to Williams’ brief tenure at USC, as other teams are now free to contact him about transferring.

A consensus four-star recruit in 2018 who boasted offers from Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame and Utah, Williams was expected to play a rotational role in a deep USC receiving corps this season.

The sophomore was a periodic standout during spring and fall camp. He was particularly adept in physical, jump-ball situations.

But he was also plagued by inconsistency. And in a rotation that stretched as deep as eight receivers, Williams wound up not playing in USC’s season opener. Then Saturday, in a victory where several young wideouts stood out, Williams finished with just one catch for 11 yards.

As a freshman, Williams played in all 12 games, contributing mostly on special teams. He caught four passes for 87 yards and a touchdown and also returned a blocked punt against UCLA for a touchdown.

Williams’ entrance into the transfer portal does not guarantee his exit from USC. Coach Clay Helton has a precedent of welcoming back players who decide to return from the portal. Velus Jones, another wideout, chose to come back, and in the opening victory over Fresno State returned a kick for a crucial touchdown.

Williams is the second touted offensive player to enter the transfer portal over the last two weeks. Quarterback Jack Sears, who started one game last season, also put his name in the portal.