USC’s depleted defense puts on dominant performance in rout of Arizona

One by one, key USC defenders continued to fall, each injury its own cruel twist of fate for the Trojans, whose season teetered on a razor’s edge.

Two of USC’s starting cornerbacks were already sidelined. A third was a game-time decision, gutting through an ankle sprain. There was a linebacker missing (Palaie Gaoteote IV) and a senior captain down at defensive end (Christian Rector).

A short-handed USC defense opened Saturday’s critical matchup down five of its starters against Arizona and its electric offense. Then, it lost two more, as sack leader Drake Jackson and standout safety Talanoa Hufanga left with their own injuries, further decimating the depth chart.

But as the blows kept coming, as the injuries piled up, a depleted defense standing on its last leg stood as tall as the Trojans have all season. Playing most of Saturday’s crucial Pac-12 South showdown down at least half of its starting defense, USC shut down Arizona in a 41-14 victory at the Coliseum, capping one of its toughest and most unlikely efforts on the defensive end in recent history.

“Obviously, a good night,” Clay Helton said, the tone in his voice noticeably subdued.

Even in victory, Helton couldn’t ignore how much the Trojans had lost. Hufanga suffered a shoulder injury and was in a sling after the game. Jackson suffered an ankle injury, and so did running back Markese Stepp, who was set to take on a much larger role down the stretch. In all, USC (4-3, 3-1 Pac-12) suffered six injuries that Helton deemed “significant.”

USC’s Markese Stepp runs for a 12-yard touchdown against Arizona in the second quarter at the Coliseum. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

As the Trojans enter a crucial stretch of their schedule, they could be without many of their key players for the foreseeable future.

“I feel terrible for those kids,” Helton said. “We’ll have to see where they’re at and deal with them. It’s bittersweet.”

For one night, though, injuries couldn’t keep them down.

Despite most of the starting secondary being out, the Trojans held Arizona’s dual-threat quarterback Khalil Tate to just 47 yards on six-for-10 passing.

All week, USC’s defense had focused on limiting his scrambling and stopping runs to the perimeter, andas Arizona tried to stretch early attempts to the hashmarks, USC’s defense contained Tate and the rest of the Wildcats’ run game. Tate finished with minus-27 yards rushing, easily his worst performance on the ground in some time.

USC shut Tate down so thoroughly that he was benched in the third quarter. His replacement, Grant Gunnell, came in and promptly threw a pass that was intercepted by linebacker Kana’i Mauga.

Neither Arizona quarterback had much time to throw, as USC’s defensive line, down both of its starting ends, dominated the line of scrimmage. Even without Jackson and Rector, the defense recorded a season-high seven sacks.

After giving up a season-worst 473 yards in a road defeat to Notre Dame the previous game, Helton assured that his defense had a chip on its shoulder.

Those words might have seemed like an empty promise at the time. But Saturday, as injuries forced them to scrape the bottom of the depth chart, a patchwork Trojans defense shouldered the burden, just as the coach said it would.

It was a fortunate performance, given how flat USC’s offense was at the game’s start. Against one of the nation’s worst pass defenses, which had yielded an average of 320 yards per game through the air, the Trojans started without any semblance of rhythm in the pass game.

USC opened the game with two three-and-outs. Quarterback Kedon Slovis struggled to find options downfield. The ground game seemed stuck in the mud. A game that seemed destined to be a high-scoring affair slowed to an early crawl.

But a muffed Arizona punt opened the door in the first quarter, leading to a 31-yard Chase McGrath field goal, and from there, the Trojans defense refused to let up.

Mauga had played only sparingly all season, rotating in occasionally for Gaoteote.

But with Gaoteote out, Mauga left quite an impression in his first start. He forced a fumble, setting USC up with a short field, and it took the Trojans just five plays to score after the turnover, as Slovis connected with Michael Pittman Jr. for a nine-yard touchdown and a 10-0 lead.

USC’s patchwork defense continued to prove itself. Mauga, who also led the team in tackles, would later add a sack and the interception of Gunnell, which set up a field goal to make it 20-0 in the third quarter.

USC linebacker John Houston Jr. (10) is congratulated by Marlon Tuipulotu after sacking Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

“He’s called upon to be the starter,” Helton said, “and lo and behold, interception, forced fumble, tackles everywhere. It was like unleashing somebody that was just waiting for his chance.”

As its defense demoralized Arizona throughout, USC’s offense finally found its stride in the second half. Slovis put together an efficient performance, completing 19 of 28 for 232 yards. He hit Tyler Vaughns late in the third quarter to give the Trojans a four-score lead, and from there, the offense settled into cruise control.

USC’s run game tallied 201 yards to bleed out the clock, but it wasn’t without its own casualties. Already down leading rusher Vavae Malepeai, USC saw each of its next two leading backs limp to the sideline.

Stephen Carr left shortly before the half, while Stepp followed him in the third quarter. Both were limping as they exited the tunnel after the game, though Carr called his injury “just a tweak.”

Without them, though, USC’s ground game didn’t even skip a beat. Freshman Kenan Christon stepped in shortly after and sprinted his way to a 103-yard, two-touchdown effort.

In the fourth quarter, the former track star twice blazed past Arizona’s unsuspecting defense, scampering to 55- and 30-yard touchdown runs that left the Wildcats defense on its heels.

Where USC’s own decimated defense stands after Saturday remains to be seen. But even on its last leg, as injuries threatened to upend them, the Trojans stood as strong as ever for one night.

As for what the next day would bring, that was something that, for the moment, Helton and Co. would rather not think much about.

