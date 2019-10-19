Pac-12 football: Justin Herbert rallies No. 12 Oregon past No. 25 Washington; Oregon State beats California

Justin Herbert hit Jaylon Redd for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:10 left, the last of his four scoring passes, and No. 12 Oregon rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 25 Washington 35-31 on Saturday.

What was expected to be a defensive showdown turned into an offensive shootout with both Herbert and Washington quarterback Jacob Eason taking the spotlight. Eason was great. Herbert was better.

Down 28-14 after Puca Nacua caught a 33-yard TD pass from Eason on the opening drive of the second half, Oregon’s touted defense finally showed up and gave Herbert a chance to rally the Ducks. The Ducks pulled within 31-28 on the final play of the third quarter when a well-designed screen pass on fourth-down found Mycah Pittman, and the freshman raced untouched 36 yards for the score.

The Ducks’ defense forced consecutive three-and-outs, and Oregon marched its way to the go-ahead score. Between Travis Dye and Cyrus Habibi-Likio, the Ducks went 70 yards in 3 minutes, and Herbert found Redd in the flat for the final 5 yards and the lead.

Advertisement

Herbert finished 24 of 38 for 280 yards. He threw TDs of 12 yards to Spencer Webb and 16 yards to Redd in the first half.

The victory gave Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) complete control in the North Division. Four of the five other teams already have three conference losses, with Oregon State at 2-2 the closest to the Ducks.

Washington (5-3, 2-3) reached the Oregon 38 with 2 minutes left, but Eason was sacked on second and 6 by Popo Aumavae and lost 12 yards. It was the first sack of the game by either team.

Oregon State 21, California 17: B.J. Baylor scored on a 13-yard touchdown run with 4:41 remaining, and Oregon State held on after blowing a 14-point lead to beat California 21-17 on Saturday.

Advertisement

Jake Luton threw a pair of touchdown passes, Artavis Pierce ran for 80 yards and the Beavers (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) had a season-high nine sacks to win for the second time in three games.

Oregon State’s offense was shut down in the second half until driving 80 yards for the game-winning score. The Beavers converted three third downs on its way to the end zone, the third coming when Baylor bulled his way through the defense and stretched across the goal line to score.

Baylor was initially ruled down short of the end zone until a side official came in and signaled touchdown. The play was reviewed and confirmed.

Jaydon Grant sealed the win with an interception off third-string quarterback Spencer Brasch on Cal’s ensuing possession after Devon Modster was taken out for unknown reasons.

Oregon State has won consecutive road games for the first time since 2013.

The Golden Bears (4-3, 1-3) have lost three straight.