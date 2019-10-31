USC basketball gets a commit from Harrison Hornery of Mater Dei

USC picked up its first basketball commit in the 2021 recruiting class Thursday when Santa Ana Mater Dei junior Harrison Hornery committed to the Trojans.

The Australian native chose the Trojans over a double-digit list of scholarship offers that included Pac-12 competitors Arizona, California, Utah and Washington State.

Hornery’s decision comes two weeks after he took an official visit to USC and the coaching staff was able to lay out how the Trojans plan to use the 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward in their offensive concepts. Hornery isn’t known as a back-to-the-basket big man. Instead, he spreads the floor and can knock down deep jumpers. He made 53 three-pointers his sophomore season at Mater Dei when he averaged 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds

Hornery is rated by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings as a three-star prospect. He is the No. 201 overall prospect in the 2021 class.

The Trojans signed one of their top recruiting classes in school history this past year, finishing No. 7 in the 2019 class rankings. The class was led by five-star big men Isaiah Mobley and Onyeka Okongwu, who are a part of talented six-man class that is expected to contribute significantly when USC opens the season next Tuesday against Florida A&M.

USC ranks No. 61 and only has one commit in the 2020 recruiting class, but that commit is the top player in the nation, Temecula Rancho Christian center Evan Mobley.