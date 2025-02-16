Advertisement
Top players to watch in Southern California high school baseball

Catcher Trent Grindlinger of Huntington Beach lets out a yell.
Catcher Trent Grindlinger of Huntington Beach is a Mississippi State commit.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric Sondheimer
Top players to watch this high school baseball season:

Pitchers

Seth Hernandez, Corona, Sr.: Best two-way player in Southern California.

Gary Morse, Orange Lutheran, Jr.: He’s 6 feet 8 and headed for elite status.

Logan Berenson, S.O. Notre Dame, Sr.: Boston College commit has been fantastic this winter.

Zach Strickland, Maranatha, Sr.: Teams won’t want to face UCLA commit in a playoff game.

Angel Cervantes, Warren, Sr.: UCLA commit has an electric fastball.

Sean Parrow, Sierra Canyon, So.: Coach Tom Meusborn’s next big-time player.

Catchers

Landon Hodge, Crespi, Sr.: Louisiana State commit will take a leap after strong offseason.

Trent Grindlinger, Huntington Beach, Sr.: Mississippi State commit is a complete player.

Brady Murrietta, Orange Lutheran, Jr.: Texas commit has power and defensive skills.

Infielders

Billy Carson, Corona, Sr.: Shortstop extraordinaire with power and a terrific relief pitcher.

Brady Ebel, Corona, Sr.: Hitting and fielding will be at a high level.

Gavin Fien, Great Oak, Sr.: Texas commit has a tremendous bat.

Dominic Cadiz, S.O. Notre Dame, Sr.: UCLA commit is a first baseman with power.

Brody Schumaker, Santa Margarita, Jr.: Might be the best player in the Trinity League.

Dylan Seward, Norco, So.: Rising standout has speed and improving skills.

CJ Weinstein, Huntington Beach, Jr.: All he does is hit and deliver in the clutch.

Quentin Young, Oaks Christian, Sr.: Standout athlete moves to shortstop.

Maverek Russell, La Mirada, Sr.: UCLA commit is a left-handed-hitting first baseman with power.

James Tronstein, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.: Stanford commit is counted on to deliver at the plate.

Diego Velazquez, Crespi, Sr.: USC commit is a four-year standout moving to shortstop.

Outfielders

Josiah Hartshorn, Orange Lutheran, Sr.: Texas A&M commit is 220 pounds with great power.

Anthony Murphy, Corona, Jr.: Keeps getting better and better.

Trevor Goldenetz, Huntington Beach, Sr.: Clutch hitter on a team with many stars.

