Top players to watch in Southern California high school baseball
Top players to watch this high school baseball season:
Pitchers
Seth Hernandez, Corona, Sr.: Best two-way player in Southern California.
Gary Morse, Orange Lutheran, Jr.: He’s 6 feet 8 and headed for elite status.
Logan Berenson, S.O. Notre Dame, Sr.: Boston College commit has been fantastic this winter.
Zach Strickland, Maranatha, Sr.: Teams won’t want to face UCLA commit in a playoff game.
Angel Cervantes, Warren, Sr.: UCLA commit has an electric fastball.
Sean Parrow, Sierra Canyon, So.: Coach Tom Meusborn’s next big-time player.
Catchers
Landon Hodge, Crespi, Sr.: Louisiana State commit will take a leap after strong offseason.
Trent Grindlinger, Huntington Beach, Sr.: Mississippi State commit is a complete player.
Brady Murrietta, Orange Lutheran, Jr.: Texas commit has power and defensive skills.
Infielders
Billy Carson, Corona, Sr.: Shortstop extraordinaire with power and a terrific relief pitcher.
Brady Ebel, Corona, Sr.: Hitting and fielding will be at a high level.
Gavin Fien, Great Oak, Sr.: Texas commit has a tremendous bat.
Dominic Cadiz, S.O. Notre Dame, Sr.: UCLA commit is a first baseman with power.
Brody Schumaker, Santa Margarita, Jr.: Might be the best player in the Trinity League.
Dylan Seward, Norco, So.: Rising standout has speed and improving skills.
CJ Weinstein, Huntington Beach, Jr.: All he does is hit and deliver in the clutch.
Quentin Young, Oaks Christian, Sr.: Standout athlete moves to shortstop.
Maverek Russell, La Mirada, Sr.: UCLA commit is a left-handed-hitting first baseman with power.
James Tronstein, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.: Stanford commit is counted on to deliver at the plate.
Diego Velazquez, Crespi, Sr.: USC commit is a four-year standout moving to shortstop.
Outfielders
Josiah Hartshorn, Orange Lutheran, Sr.: Texas A&M commit is 220 pounds with great power.
Anthony Murphy, Corona, Jr.: Keeps getting better and better.
Trevor Goldenetz, Huntington Beach, Sr.: Clutch hitter on a team with many stars.
