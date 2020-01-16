Tyler Vaughns, Jay Tufele say they’re returning to USC for 2020 season

Wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and defensive lineman Jay Tufele both announced Thursday that they would return to USC for another season.

Vaughns, a junior who was third on the team in receptions (74) and yardage (912) during the Trojans’ 8-5 season in 2019, and Tufele, a redshirt sophomore, considered leaving school early to declare for the NFL draft.

“After much consideration and reviewing my options with my family, I have decided to trust my heart and return to the University of Southern California for the 2020 season,” Vaughns wrote on Twitter. “I am excited for the opportunity to obtain my goals of earning my degree from USC and competing for a National Title as a Trojan.”

One more year 🙏🏾✌️ pic.twitter.com/lEKuMv9Kc4 — Tyler Tamar Vaughns (@tswag03) January 17, 2020

Vaughns, who played at La Puente Bishop Amat High, has 189 receptions for 2,395 yards and 17 touchdowns (including six as a junior) in 39 games with the Trojans.

Tufele also announced his intentions on Twitter.

On Wednesday, USC left tackle Austin Jackson said he was forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.