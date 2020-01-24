Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Alissa Pili powers USC women to victory over Washington State

USC’s Alissa Pili, here battling during the Trojans’ double-overtime win over UCLA on Jan. 17, recorded 23 points and 13 rebounds in a victory over Washington State on Friday night.
By Staff and wire reports
Jan. 24, 2020
10:42 PM
Alissa Pili recorded 23 points and 13 rebounds and fellow freshman Endyia Rogers added a career-high 21 points to lead the USC women’s basketball team to a 74-63 victory over Washington State on Friday night at Galen Center.

Rogers had 14 points by halftime for the Trojans (10-8, 2-5 Pac-12 Conference), nine of which came on three-pointers, and finished with five assists against the Cougars (9-10, 2-5).

Aliyah Jeune added 12 points for USC, which used a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to take an insurmountable lead. Freshman center Angel Jackson finished with three blocks for the Trojans, who were coming off a 70-68, double-overtime win over USC on Jan. 17.

Jovana Subasic led Washington State with 13 points, and Chanelle Molina added 11.

USC will host Washington (10-8, 2-5) at noon Sunday at Galen Center.

