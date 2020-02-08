Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
USC Sports

USC falls to Arizona State after turnover-fueled second half

USC guard Jonah Mathews passes to a teammate after driving to the basket against Arizona State’s Jalen Graham (24) and Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) during a game Feb. 8, 2020, in Tempe.
USC guard Jonah Mathews passes to a teammate after driving to the basket against Arizona State’s Jalen Graham (24) and Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) during the first half Saturday
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Feb. 8, 2020
9:36 PM
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

Andy Enfield put hands on his head and dropped his gaze to the floor.

The USC coach couldn’t bear to watch the result of his team’s latest giveaway, an ill-advised Quinton Adlesh pass leading to a breakaway dunk for Arizona State.

He couldn’t bear to watch the Sun Devil crowd around him, kept so quiet in the first half by his team’s sharp perimeter shooting and stingy interior defense, erupt at the sight of two more seemingly free points.

He couldn’t bear to watch Saturday’s game, one that felt so important for a USC team suddenly staring down its first multi-game losing streak of the season, be given away by his team.

After leading by as many as 13 in the first half and eight at halftime, USC came undone down the stretch in Tempe, losing to the Sun Devils 66-64 after guard Remy Martin rattled in a game-winning jumper with 16.2 seconds remaining.

Early on, it didn’t look like the Trojans were headed toward their third consecutive defeat.

Jonah Mathews, USC’s senior captain and second-leading scorer who scored only six points in a loss to Arizona on Thursday, was blistering out of the gates. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound guard opened the scoring with a jumper from the paint. Minutes later, he drained a 3-pointer in transition that prompted ASU coach Bobby Hurley to burn a timeout. Mathews then connected from deep three more times by the intermission, including a contested crowd-silencing triple moments before the break.

When ASU opened the second half on a 10-4 run, Mathews came through again with another bucket from downtown that extended USC’s lead to seven. For a fleeting moment, the Trojans’ lead felt insurmountable.

Then, in a Trojans’ turnover-fueled flash, ASU surmounted it.

Jack Harris
