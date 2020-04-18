Muir defensive back Calen Bullock commits to USC as its recruiting roll continues

Another day, another four-star commitment for USC and its rebuilt recruiting operation.

Pasadena Muir defensive back Calen Bullock became the third commit in four days for the Trojans, who have been rolling on the recruiting trail since college football shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bullock, who also plays wide receiver, ranks 231st nationally and 21st overall in California, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. His video announcement Saturday gives the Trojans five commits among the top 21 prospects in the state — and six among the top 31.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back had offers from several elite programs, including Oregon, Ohio State and Texas. But he chose USC, joining safety Anthony Beavers Jr. and offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs as in-state prospects to commit to the Trojans this week.

USC has nine commitments to its 2021 class, seven of whom are listed as four-star prospects.

Last season, the Trojans signed just 11 total players on national signing day as their class fell to 78th nationally and last in the Pac-12 Conference.

As of Saturday, USC is quite a bit ahead of the curve it set a season ago. With a new staff intact and excelling on the recruiting trail, the Trojans’ class ranks fifth overall nationally and tops in the conference.

