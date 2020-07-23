USC signee Jack Yary has switched allegiances to Washington

In February, on an otherwise disappointing national signing day for USC, Murrietta Valley High tight end Jack Yary was the lone new signee to join the Trojans’ class.

Fewer than six months later, Yary,a four-star prospect, is no longer with the team.

On Thursday, Yary, whose father Ron won a national championship at USC, posted a picture on Instagram of himself wearing a full Washington uniform, with the words “THE FUTURE” emblazoned across the photo.

Yary chose the Trojans over Washington and Oregon in February, but had yet to arrive on USC’s campus this summer or fall. He originally committed to USC in May 2019, before reversing course six months later and re-opening his recruitment.

News of Yary’s new home comes just days after the Trojans saw another tight end, Daniel Imatorbhebhe, enter the NCAA transfer portal

Without either tight end, USC should still have plenty of depth at a position it rarely utilized a year ago. Tight ends accounted for just 15 receptions and 145 total receiving yards in the Trojans’ 2019 offense.