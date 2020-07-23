Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

USC signee Jack Yary has switched allegiances to Washington

Murrieta Valley tight end Jack Yary warms up on the sideline.
Murrieta Valley tight end Jack Yary warms up on the sideline during a game against Chaparral in October.
(Shotgun Spratling / For The Times)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
July 23, 2020
8:47 PM
Share

In February, on an otherwise disappointing national signing day for USC, Murrietta Valley High tight end Jack Yary was the lone new signee to join the Trojans’ class.

Fewer than six months later, Yary,a four-star prospect, is no longer with the team.

On Thursday, Yary, whose father Ron won a national championship at USC, posted a picture on Instagram of himself wearing a full Washington uniform, with the words “THE FUTURE” emblazoned across the photo.

USC Sports

USC tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe enters NCAA transfer portal

Tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe has touchdown catches in USC's last three games.

USC Sports

USC tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe enters NCAA transfer portal

USC tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe is closing the door on his injury-prone tenure with the Trojans by entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Advertisement

Yary chose the Trojans over Washington and Oregon in February, but had yet to arrive on USC’s campus this summer or fall. He originally committed to USC in May 2019, before reversing course six months later and re-opening his recruitment.

News of Yary’s new home comes just days after the Trojans saw another tight end, Daniel Imatorbhebhe, enter the NCAA transfer portal

Without either tight end, USC should still have plenty of depth at a position it rarely utilized a year ago. Tight ends accounted for just 15 receptions and 145 total receiving yards in the Trojans’ 2019 offense.

USC Sports
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement