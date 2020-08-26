Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

USC pauses football, men’s water polo workouts after positive coronavirus tests

Custodians make their way on the campus of USC.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
Aug. 26, 2020
6:29 PM
Share

With over 654 tests conducted since mid-July, USC had managed to mitigate the novel coronavirus from infiltrating athletics. While other workouts were shut down on account of the virus, USC recorded just one positive case between July 18 and Aug. 21, from a student who had yet to set foot on campus.

But that bubble burst Wednesday, when eight athletes in football and men’s water polo tested positive for COVID-19, forcing USC to pause workouts in both sports until at least Monday.

Athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement that USC has “effective mitigation strategies in place” but chose to pause workouts “out of an abundance of caution.”

California

USC reports ‘alarming increase’ in COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 17, 2020 - - USC student Jesus Carreon, 21, locks up his bike under a sign that states three steps to keep the coronavirus at bay on the first day of academic instruction for the Fall 2020 semester on the USC campus in Los Angeles on August 17, 2020. Carreon wanted to do his homework on a nearby patio to have some semblance of a college experience. Students were taking online courses off campus due to the coronavirus pandemic and the university was nearly empty. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

USC reports ‘alarming increase’ in COVID-19 cases

Just a week into fall semester, USC reported that 43 students had tested positive for COVID-19 and more than100 placed in quarantine because of exposure.

More Coverage

To party or not to party? USC students weigh risk
Advertisement

The abrupt shutdown comes two days after USC sent out a notice warning of “an alarming increase” in COVID-19 cases among students. As of Monday, just one week into the fall semester, 43 cases had been identified and more than 100 students had been placed in a 14-day quarantine.

All eight cases among the football and men’s water polo teams have been isolated while athletes on both teams will be administered rapid-response tests. In its statement, USC noted that chances of any further exposure were “very low.”

Workouts for USC’s women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s basketball will continue while football and water polo remain shut down through at least the weekend.

USC Sports
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement