USC pauses football, men’s water polo workouts after positive coronavirus tests

With over 654 tests conducted since mid-July, USC had managed to mitigate the novel coronavirus from infiltrating athletics. While other workouts were shut down on account of the virus, USC recorded just one positive case between July 18 and Aug. 21, from a student who had yet to set foot on campus.

But that bubble burst Wednesday, when eight athletes in football and men’s water polo tested positive for COVID-19, forcing USC to pause workouts in both sports until at least Monday.

Athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement that USC has “effective mitigation strategies in place” but chose to pause workouts “out of an abundance of caution.”

The abrupt shutdown comes two days after USC sent out a notice warning of “an alarming increase” in COVID-19 cases among students. As of Monday, just one week into the fall semester, 43 cases had been identified and more than 100 students had been placed in a 14-day quarantine.

All eight cases among the football and men’s water polo teams have been isolated while athletes on both teams will be administered rapid-response tests. In its statement, USC noted that chances of any further exposure were “very low.”

Workouts for USC’s women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s basketball will continue while football and water polo remain shut down through at least the weekend.