USC vs. Arizona State: A look at how the teams match up

Jayden Daniels (5) (Darryl Webb / Associated Press)

USC (454 ypg, 32.5 ppg in 2019): Even after losing Michael Pittman Jr., the Trojans are stacked at wideout, with two preseason All-Pac-12 first-team receivers in Amon-ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns and an ascending slot target in Drake London. If the offensive line can withstand the loss of its two starting tackles, the offense should be one of the Pac-12’s best. An improved run game, presumably behind powerful redshirt sophomore Markese Stepp, could make it one of the nation’s best.

Arizona State (372 ypg, 24.8 ppg in 2019): While Slovis is probably the best returning quarterback in the conference, Jayden Daniels isn’t far behind. His interception rate (0.6%) as a freshman was the lowest in the nation among qualifying quarterbacks, and a new offense under former Boise State coordinator Zak Hill will hone in on his strengths. Replacing receiver Brandon Aiyuk and running back Eno Benjamin won’t be easy, especially early. But the key to beating the Trojans likely lies in controlling the ball and establishing the run.

