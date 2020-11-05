USC tops preseason All-Pac-12 football team with six first-team selections

As the Pac-12’s postponed season prepares for its long-awaited debut this weekend, the perception of the conference’s top talent appears to lean heavily toward USC, which saw a conference-leading six players named to the media’s preseason All-Pac-12 first team on Thursday.

USC sophomore Kedon Slovis earned 17 of 22 votes as the Pac-12’s top quarterback, and he was joined on the first team by his top two receivers, Amon-ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, as well as the Trojans’ top returning offensive lineman, Alijah Vera-Tucker. On defense, edge rusher Drake Jackson and safety Talanoa Hufanga also earned top preseason marks.

Punter Ben Griffiths was added to the second team, while defensive linemen Marlon Tuipulotu and Brandon Pili and defensive backs Isaiah Pola-Mao and Olaijah Griffin were given honorable mention.

UCLA had two players — defensive end Osa Odighizuwa and all-purpose player Demetric Felton — named to the second-team and another, offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, given honorable mention.

The Pac-12 list this season is largely based on residual hype, comments from coaches and scant video evidence, with media across the conference unable to observe any practice in the lead-up to the Saturday start.

The Trojans were picked earlier in the offseason to take part in the Pac-12 title game against Oregon. But in that matchup, the media predicted USC to lose.

The Times does not vote in media polls per its policy.

2020 preseason All-Pac-12 conference team

First team offense

QB: Kedon Slovis, USC

RB: CJ Verdell, Oregon

RB: Max Borghi, Washington State

WR: Amon-ra St. Brown, USC

WR: Tyler Vaughns, USC

TE: Brant Kuithe, Utah

C: Drew Dalman, Stanford

OL: Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

OL: Abraham Lucas, Washington State

OL: Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

OL: Nick Ford, Utah

First team defense

DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

DL: Mustafa Johnson, Colorado

DL: Jordan Scott, Oregon

DL: Jermayne Lole, Arizona State

LB: Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State

LB: Nate Landman, Colorado

LB: Drake Jackson, USC

DB: Elijah Molden, Washington

DB: Camryn Bynum, California

DB: Talanoa Hufanga, USC

DB: Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon

First team specialists

PK: Blake Mazza, Washington State

P: Michael Turk, Arizona State

AP: Max Borghi, Washington State

Second team offense

QB: Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

RB: Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State

RB: Christopher Brown Jr., California

WR: Frank Darby, Arizona State

WR: Johnny Johnson III, Oregon

TE: Cade Otton, Washington

C: Orlando Umana, Utah

OL: Jake Curhan, California

OL: Dohnovan West, Arizona State

OL: Foster Sarell, Stanford

OL: Simi Moala, Utah

Second team defense

DL: Mika Tafua, Utah

DL: Thomas Booker, Stanford

DL: Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

DL: Brett Johnson, California

LB: Kuony Deng, California

LB: Jahad Woods, Washington State

LB: Ryan Bowman, Washington

DB: Jack Jones, Arizona State

DB: Elijah Hicks, California

DB: Mykael Wright, Oregon

DB: Aashari Crosswell, Arizona State

Second team specialists

PK: Peyton Henry, Washington

P: Ben Griffiths, USC

AP: Demetric Felton, UCLA & Britain Covey, Utah (tie)

Honorable mention (received votes from four or more members of the media)

RUNNING BACK: Alex Fontenot, Colorado

WIDE RECEIVER: K.D. Nixon, Colorado; Britain Covey, Utah

CENTER: Michael Saffell, California; Luke Wattenberg, Washington

OFFENSIVE LINE: Donovan Laie, Arizona; William Sherman, Colorado; Brandon Kipper, Oregon State; Sean Rhyan, UCLA; Josh Watson, Washington State

DEFENSIVE LINE: Zeandae Johnson, California; Brandon Pili, USC; Marlon Tuipulotu, USC; Viane Moala, Utah

LINEBACKER: Merlin Robertson, Arizona State; Cameron Goode, California; Isaac Slade-Matautia, Oregon; Devin Lloyd, Utah

DEFENSIVE BACK: Lorenzo Burns, Arizona; Chase Lucas, Arizona State; Olaijah Griffin, USC; Isaiah Pola-Mao, USC; Trent McDuffie, Washington

PLACE KICKER: Cristian Zendejas, Arizona State; Jet Toner, Stanford

PUNTER: Oscar Draguicevich III, Washington State

ALL-PURPOSE: Mykael Wright, Oregon; Travell Harris, Washington State

