USC Sports

Top-rated basketball prospect Reese Waters immediately eligible to play for USC

USC coach Andy Enfield yells out instruction during a game.
USC coach Andy Enfield will have a new player on his roster Sunday when the Trojans open Pac-12 play against Stanford.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
A USC backcourt short on depth didn’t have to wait until 2021 to add reinforcements.

Reese Waters, the top-rated prospect from the Trojans’ 2021 recruiting class, has been ruled immediately eligible to play at USC after graduating early from Playa St. Bernard High.

Waters will join USC’s roster immediately and be in uniform for USC’s conference opener against Stanford on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5 guard is unlikely to see action right away, but should provide the Trojans with a spark in their backcourt. USC has relied largely on two newcomers at guard, with Rice transfer Drew Peterson and Santa Clara transfer Tahj Eaddy averaging 12 and 11 points per game, respectively, this season.

Point guard Ethan Anderson hasn’t played since Dec. 1 as he deals with a back injury.

Ranked the No. 50 overall player in the 2021 class by 247 Sports, Waters averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals per game as a high school junior.

