USC-Stanford game postponed because of COVID-19 issues with Trojans

Just minutes before USC was set to tip off against Stanford in a crucial Pac-12 contest in Santa Cruz on Thursday, a suspected case of coronavirus within the men’s basketball program forced USC to postpone the game.

USC had just got around to rescheduling its first matchup with Stanford, which was also postponed in December because of COVID-19 issues within the program. That game is slated for Feb. 2.

This could lead the Trojans into another prolonged pause on account of the coronavirus. USC is scheduled to play at California on Saturday and has games scheduled for next week at home against Oregon State and Oregon.

Advertisement

Additional PCR testing will be performed in the wake of Thursday’s postponement to confirm if the case is indeed positive. If USC clears that testing hurdle, it would be able to play Saturday.

If not, USC could be faced with its second shutdown in less than six weeks. The Trojans’ schedule was first upended on Dec. 13, when a single positive case of coronavirus forced the program to pause all activities. The shutdown meant postponing two conference games and cancelling two nonconference games. The Trojans went three weeks between games.

USC (11-3 overall, 5-2 Pac-12) has 12 scheduled conference games remaining. The Trojans began the day two games behind UCLA (7-0 Pac-12) in the conference.