USC quarterback Mo Hasan will miss upcoming season because of torn ACL

USC quarterback Mo Hasan, who had taken the majority of second-team snaps this spring, will miss the upcoming season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during USC’s spring game Saturday.

Hasan revealed the season-ending injury in a post on Twitter and announced he would soon undergo surgery.

“I’m going to crush this process and be back stronger!” he wrote on Monday.

Bringing this same energy going into rehab. I’ll be undergoing surgery for a torn ACL suffered during the spring game. Please don’t feel sorry, I’m going to crush this process and be back stronger! Appreciate the love everybody❤️ pic.twitter.com/W8ele3wut2 — Mo Hasan (@Mo_Hasan10) April 19, 2021

Hasan opened spring practice as the most experienced of the three vying to be Kedon Slovis’ backup. But shortly after he threw the first touchdown of USC’s spring game, Hasan limped off the field, leaving freshmen Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss to take the lion’s share of snaps. An MRI that night revealed his season was over before it had started.

With Hasan out, USC has no choice but to entrust one of its two freshmen with the backup role.

Dart has looked well on his way to earning that role this spring anyway. He had a number of highlight-reel throws Saturday, completing seven of 13 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown and setting himself apart from fellow freshman Miller Moss, who had 34 yards passing on the same number of completions.

“I tell you, he’s had the opportunity the last couple practices to shine,” coach Clay Helton said of Dart.

Now, he’ll get every opportunity to earn the backup job.

Hasan, who transferred from Vanderbilt last offseason, had held down the job through the first two weeks of spring. But after missing most of his first season at USC because of surgery necessitated from compartment syndrome, Hasan will miss another season with an eye on returning in 2022 to a much different depth chart.