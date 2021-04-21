Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

Mark Trakh retires after second run as USC women’s basketball coach

USC head coach Mark Trakh gestures toward players.
USC head coach Mark Trakh gestures toward players during the first half against Stanford in Santa Cruz on Jan. 24.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
Share

Mark Trakh is retiring as USC women’s basketball coach after four years at the helm in his second stint with the school.

Trakh turns 66 next month. His overall record of 155-114 is second in program history behind Linda Sharp.

“I can’t imagine a more optimal time for all of us to embrace a fresh start,” he said Wednesday in a statement.

Advertisement

USC finished 11-12 overall and eighth in the Pac-12 with an 8-10 mark this season. Four games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Trakh had a 65-50 record in his second stint with USC. His first tenure from 2005-09 produced a 90-64 mark, including two NCAA Tournament appearances, before he resigned for personal reasons.

He had other head coaching stints at Pepperdine and New Mexico.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn said a national search for a new coach would begin immediately.

USC Sports

USC recommits to mixing things up on the offensive line

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 17, 2021 - - USC's coach Clay Helton looks over players during USC's Spring Football Game in the Coliseum on April 17, 2021. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

USC Sports

USC recommits to mixing things up on the offensive line

The shuffling of the USC offensive line could present opportunities for players to start.

USC Sports
Advertisement