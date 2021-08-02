USC receiver Bru McCoy temporarily removed from team after partner violence arrest

USC receiver Bru McCoy was arrested last month on suspicion of felony intimate partner violence with injury and has been “temporarily removed from team activities” ahead of the Trojans’ preseason training camp this week, The Times has learned.

“USC does not condone violence of any kind,” the university’s athletic department said in a statement. “We are aware of the situation, and USC’s Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX is reviewing it. Because of federal student privacy laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time.”

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed McCoy was arrested on July 24 at 5:30 p.m. on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injury. The violation, listed under California Penal Code section 273.5(a), pertains to a person who “willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” upon a spouse, former spouse, cohabitant or dating partner.

McCoy was released that same night on $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 24.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

After a tumultuous start to his college career that included a back-and-forth transfer saga and a mysterious illness, McCoy was expected to finally emerge this season as one of the top options in a high-octane USC passing game. Last season, he caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns, positioning himself for a breakout season in 2021.

McCoy now faces pending felony charges, just a few days ahead of the start of USC’s training camp.

