USC announces arrivals of Bru McCoy and Chris Steele to football program

USC football’s near-unthinkable post-Memorial Day transfer successes became official Tuesday night when the program announced the arrivals of Santa Ana Mater Dei wide receiver Bru McCoy and Bellflower St. John Bosco cornerback Chris Steele on Twitter.
McCoy, a five-star talent and one of the consensus top offensive players in the class of 2019, transferred to USC from Texas after transferring from the Trojans to the Longhorns in January. McCoy will have to sit the 2019 season because of NCAA transfer rules unless he is granted a waiver request to play immediately.
Steele, a four-star prospect and a top-50 player nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings, transferred to USC from Florida after spending the spring semester in Gainesville. Steele originally committed to USC last summer but reneged on his commitment in October, eventually signing with the Gators.
After announcing he was leaving Florida, Steele originally committed to Oregon before ultimately flipping to the Trojans last week.
Steele left Florida because of circumstances unrelated to football and is believed to be more likely than McCoy to receive a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility.
Steele would compete this fall for a starting cornerback job if he is cleared to play.