USC swimming and diving coach Jeremy Kipp put on administrative leave

USC swimming and diving coach Jeremy Kipp has been put on administrative leave amid concerns about abusive treatment of athletes within the swim program.

An incident in April, which was first reported by the swimming website SwimSwam.com, sparked an investigation into Kipp’s behavior. The team was informed on Friday that Kipp would step away, just a week ahead of its first invitational of the 2021 season. Kipp can still appeal the decision.

“The well-being of our student-athletes is our top priority,” the university said in a statement. “When a concern is raised about a coach or staff member, the university takes it seriously and looks into it. Coach Jeremy Kipp is on administrative leave. We are unable to provide further details because of the confidential nature of personnel matters.”

Kipp, who previously coached at Northwestern and Boise State, was one of the first hires made by USC athletic director Mike Bohn. He was hired in May 2020 through an entirely virtual interview process to replace Dave Salo, who retired after 14 years at the helm of USC’s swimming and diving program. Kipp served as an assistant to Salo from 2008-15.

At the time of his hiring, Kipp told The Times that USC was his dream job. Seventeen months later, he was put on administrative leave for his conduct while in the position.