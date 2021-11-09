USC trying to keep the Elite Eight magic alive in the post-Evan Mobley era

After eight years spent patiently building, the breakthrough season of Andy Enfield’s tenure at USC was played largely in isolation. The most talented player USC has seen in a generation spent his lone season dominating in empty arenas.

The question now, with another season set to begin Tuesday, is how the Trojans move forward with both firmly in the rearview.

Evan Mobley is off to the NBA, and the pieces from USC’s run to the Elite Eight have been rearranged. But with Mobley’s older brother, Isaiah, back to take the reins of a roster with deep March experience, the coach is confident he can continue building off the Trojans’ magic last March.

“We won 47 games the last two years, and it’s really because of our players,” Enfield said at the Southern California tipoff luncheon last month. “This is our deepest team since we’ve been at USC. Last year we took five players because two years ago when they shut the COVID season down, we only had three returning players. We woke up three weeks after the season with three returning players, we had signed Evan Mobley, and we went to the transfer portal last year and it worked out well for us because we started three transfers. We have some of those guys coming back.”