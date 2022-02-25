USC basketball hits crunch time: What to watch for in Trojans’ final three games

It took a second-half surge to escape Pacific, a buzzer-beater to best Washington State and two overtimes to take down Oregon State. But after three close calls to inferior teams during the last two weeks, USC enters the final stretch of its schedule with a record number of wins — and plenty still to prove.

With Thursday night’s 94-91, double-overtime victory in Corvallis, the Trojans tied the program’s regular-season record with 24 wins. They also clinched a crucial first-round bye in the conference tournament. Two more wins would assure USC of a second-place finish in the Pac-12.

The Trojans have lost just one game this month, avoiding their usual February skid. And with the other teams atop the Pac-12 — Oregon, Arizona, and UCLA — on tap during their next three games, the time to iron out any lingering issues has arrived.

Here are three factors to watch over USC’s final three games: