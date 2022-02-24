No. 16 USC barely escapes Oregon State in double overtime

Drew Peterson had 24 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 USC extended its winning streak to five games, beating Oregon State 94-91 in double-overtime on Thursday night.

Isaiah Mobley had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12).

Dashawn Davis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half and overtime for Oregon State (3-23, 1-15), which lost its 13th straight game. Jarod Lucas added 18 points.

Davis missed a 3-pointer from the right corner with three seconds left in the second overtime.

Advertisement

Davis, who scored the Beavers’ final 19 points in regulation, converted a jumper in the lane, tying the game at 83-all with 19 seconds left in the first overtime. Dexter Akanno blocked Peterson’s potential game-winning jumper, extending the game to a second OT.

Davis hit a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 75-all.

USC’s edge at the foul line was key. The Trojans were 21 of 25 at the line. The Beavers went 12 of 22.

Davis scored on an array of jumpers and drives in his best game of the season that also included seven assists.

USC went on an 11-0 run late in the first half to extend the lead to 38-27, but Oregon State finished the half strong. Lucas made a 3-pointer, and Davis had a steal and a dunk, cutting the deficit to 40-33 at the break.