Boogie Ellis’ buzzer-beater rescues No. 17 USC from upset to Washington State

Boogie Ellis hit a 16-foot jumper from the foul line with two-tenths of a second left to lift No. 17 USC to a 62-60 comeback victory over Washington State on Sunday night at the Galen Center.

Washington State had a 60-57 advantage before USC scored the final five points. Max Agbonkpolo hit a three-pointer to tie it with 2:15 remaining.

Ellis scored 21 points, with six coming in the final five minutes. Drew Peterson added 17 points for the Trojans (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12). They have won four straight and are off to their best start since 1974.

The Cougars (14-12, 7-8) lost their fifth straight despite going 15 of 31 on three-pointers. Tyrell Roberts had 16 points, including four three-pointers, and Noah Williams added 14.

USC guard Drew Peterson, center, makes a leaping pass in front of Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye during the first half Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Washington State had a final chance after Ellis’ jumper, but the inbound pass was intercepted by Joshua Morgan at the buzzer.

Washington State scored eight straight points to take a 46-38 lead with 12:33 remaining. The Cougars were still up 57-51 with five minutes remaining before the Trojans ran off six straight to tie it.

The Trojans led most of the first half. They jumped out to a 16-6 advantage five minutes into the game as Peterson led the way with seven points. But the Cougars would slowly rally back and would take a 32-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Washington State ended the half on a 9-2 run, including a pair of three-pointers by Roberts.